BMC begins mobilising machinery, labourers at Amarsons Garden

A DAY after staying a Bombay High Court order, the Supreme Court allowed the resumption of work on the Mumbai coastal road project, the BMC on Wednesday began mobilising machinery and labourers at Amarsons Garden — one of the four spots where work had been put on hold.

Civic officials said reclamation work would commence simultaneously this week on all the four sites — Priyadarshani Park, Amarsons Garden, Haji Ali and Worli Seaface.

In the morning, the contractor for the 9.96-km long coastal road from Princess Street in Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, was found mobilising machinery at the spot. But as of Wednesday, reclamation work was yet to begin at the site. “We are yet to receive the SC order. However, we had instructed contractors to begin mobilising vehicles, machinery and labour on Tuesday,” a BMC official said.

Prior to halting of the project, BMC had begun the geo technical survey at Amarsons Garden and constructed a temporary bund (retention) wall for the project.

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant had stayed the July 16 HC order that quashed the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance granted for the southern part of the Rs 12,000-crore project. It, however, barred any associated development work along the road until further directions.

The work on the project had begun in December 2018. The BMC had begun reclamation work at several locations on the western coast of the city — from Princess Street in Marine Drive to the Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Following the HC order, BMC had stopped all work and approached the SC.

Owing to the halt in work, BMC has claimed the cost of the project is likely to go up by 5 to 7 per cent. It had also said that the stoppage of work had led to loses worth Rs 7 to Rs 10 crore per day. The earlier deadline for the project was 2022.

According to the proposal, 90 hectare would be reclaimed for the coastal road. Of this, while 20 hectare would be used for the road, the remaining land would house parks, cycle lanes, jogging tracks, promenades and open green spaces.

