BMC begins Heritage Walk initiative with 15 citizens

The tour begins from gate number 2 of the BMC headquarters to the chowk inside the premises. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Heritage Walk began with the first group of 15 citizens on Saturday morning. The group was greeted by Mayor Kishori Pednekar on the walk, which is being conducted by Khaki Tours and organised by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray also took the tour on Saturday

Each tour lasts around an hour and includes a detailed question-and-answer session at the end. The heritage tours will be conducted over the weekends and citizens can book the tour for Rs 300. The first group of 15 people toured the iconic BMC headquarters building and explored its various features. The first two visitors were presented a memento by the BMC.

The Heritage Walk initiative was inaugurated by CM Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. The tour begins from gate number 2 of the BMC headquarters to the chowk inside the premises. It then proceeds towards offices of various political leaders in the BMC, the Mayor’s office, the general body hall further heading to the commissioner’s office, and then to the museum on the second floor.