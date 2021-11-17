BMC to be beautify 6 open spaces in Mumbai at Rs 8 crore

Six open spaces in Mumbai will be beautified as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finalised contractors for taking up beautification and repair works of gardens and grounds.

The corporation will spend around Rs 8.37 crore on the project. According to the proposals, the highest, Rs 4.88 crore will be spent on Vilasrao Deshmukh Udyan and Rs 2.42 crore on Gopinath Munde Udyan at Mahaveer Nagar in Kandivali. Other gardens to be beautified are Jhula Maidan in Byculla, Raghunath Chavan Udyan and Ashok Pisal Udyan in Sion Pratiksha Nagar, Rama Gavandi Udyan in Mahim.

Under the beautification project, the civic body will construct pathways, security cabins, boundary walls, tree plantations and conduct soil filling in grounds, installation of open-air gym equipment and so on.

There are more than 1,000 open spaces in the city. Ahead of BMC polls, the civic administration is getting many requests from corporators for the beautification of open spaces in their areas. Last year, hardly any work of beautification was taken up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.