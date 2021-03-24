BMC bans private, public Holi functions as COVID-19 cases rise in Mumbai

Amid a rise in daily Covid-19 cases in the city, the BMC has banned all private (inside housing societies) and public Holi celebrations (Photo: Pixabay)

The festival is to be celebrated between March 28 (Holika Dahan) and 29 (Holi). Public places like beaches are crowded on these days, while hotels and resorts are also booked for private parties.

The circular issued by the civic body stated that violators will face strict action and be booked under Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Covid-19 Regulations.