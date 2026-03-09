BMC set to award Gargai dam contract at 8.9% above estimated cost

BMC documents attribute the escalation to additional components, including ₹398 crore in municipal surcharges, ₹524 crore in additional charges and ₹108 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST). (Source: File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to award the contract for the long-pending Gargai Dam project at 8.9% above the civic body’s estimated cost, with the proposal scheduled to be placed before the standing committee on March 11.

According to civic documents, the project’s original estimated cost was ₹3,006 crore. In February 2020, the BMC had moved a preliminary proposal to approve the work for ₹3,105 crore. However, after tenders were floated in December last year, both bidders quoted prices higher than the estimate.

Soma Enterprises Limited submitted a bid of ₹3,334 crore, or 10.9% above the estimated cost, while Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) quoted ₹3,496 crore, or 16.28% above the estimate.