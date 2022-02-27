BMC audits 29,271 hospital bills, brings down Covid treatment cost by Rs 21 crore

Since June 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has audited 29,271 private hospitals bills of Covid-19 patients and managed to reduce the total amount by Rs 20.98 crore from the initial Rs 616 crore. The audits also revealed that over two-fifth of the complaints of overcharging were inaccurate.

In the first wave, after it was flooded with complaints of inflated hospital bills for Covid-19 treatment, the civic body appointed 70 auditors who were tasked with auditing medical bills of 35 major private hospitals.

Till February 17, the BMC registered 462 complaints of overcharging. Of these, 265 or 57.32 per cent of the complaints were found authentic, showed BMC data. These complaints involved total billing amount of Rs 19.63 crore, which the civic body reduced by Rs 2.73 crore.

“Each of these hospitals had two auditors. The audits are being done in two ways—on the registered complaints and after independent assessment by the auditors. We have been able to refund or reduce nearly 5 per cent of the total audited bills,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

Other than the complaints, the auditors have independently investigated 28,809 bills of private hospitals amounting to Rs 596.47 crore. From this amount, a sum of Rs 18.25 crore has been reduced.

In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, several private hospitals in Maharashtra were accused of overcharging patients; in some cases, the charges went up to Rs 1 lakh per day. To address the issue, the state government capped the Covid-19 treatment charges in May 2020, stating that the rate of general isolation ward shouldn’t exceed Rs 4,000 a day, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Rs 7,500 a day, and ventilators Rs 9,000 a day.

Despite this, private hospitals in the state capital were found to be using different techniques to overcharge the patients. For instance, even though personal protective equipment (PPE) includes N95 masks, patients were charged extra for it in the final bill. Similarly, even though treatment package of oxygen beds includes the price of the oxygen consumed, the auditors found that some hospitals charged patients separately for it.

The maximum reduction in bills by the auditors was witnessed in cases related to the first wave, followed by the second wave. “In the third wave, though the infection rate was high, the admission was less. So, we hardly got any complaints of overcharging,” said Kakani.