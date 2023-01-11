BMC asks Race Course management to pay Rs 5.99 crore in arrears

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has recently sent a letter to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), the parent body in charge of the Mahalaxmi Race Course, asking it to clear the arrears due to the civic body since 2013. The BMC has also sought an undertaking from the RWITC management, stating that the civic body claiming the rent doesn’t mean that the lease for that particular land parcel has been renewed.

“The lease for the race course got over in 2013 and the last paid rent was Rs 56 lakh. However, despite the tenure of the agreement getting over and the BMC not renewing it, the management didn’t vacate the premises and enjoyed the benefits. Therefore, the outstanding arrears for using the plot for the past 10 years now stand at 5.99 crore, which we have asked them to pay us now,” said a senior civic official, requesting anonymity. The officials said that the letter to RWITC was sent last week.

Earlier, a representative from the RWITC had told The Indian Express that after the lease got over in 2013, they had tried multiple times to pay the rent to the BMC, however the civic body didn’t accept the rent. Civic officials said accepting the rent would have set the perception that the BMC was ready to renew the lease.

“We have now asked them to submit an undertaking to us that would state that collection of outstanding rent will not have any relation to the renewal or non-renewal of the lease agreement. The arrears were due for the past 10 years now and non-payment will only result in an increase of the financial burden,” the official added.

The Mahalaxmi Race Course is spread across a 8.5 lakh square metre plot that was given out on lease to the RWITC by the BMC in 1914. The race course ground is also recognised as a Grade II-B heritage site.

The first lease agreement was inked between the civic body and RWITC management for a 30-year-old tenure, which was renewed in 1964 for another 30 years. In 1994, the lease was again renewed for a period of 19 years, which got over in May 2013, following which the agreement was not renewed.

The 1994 agreement was signed under the condition that the RWITC had to pay the BMC an annual rent of Rs 19 lakh, with an additional increment of Rs 2 lakh being imposed annually.

Advertisement

After the 2013 lease got over, a resolution was passed by the corporation house, which was then ruled by the Shiv Sena, seeking non-renewal of the lease. A proposal to set up a theme park, named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, was also floated.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra on Tuesday wrote to Municipal Commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, demanding that the Mahalaxmi Race Course not be shifted to Mulund.