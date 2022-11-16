BMC asks parents to immediately immunise kids as measles cases rise

As tally of confirmed cases of measles in Mumbai surged to 142 on Tuesday, with seven suspected associated deaths since October 26, the highest number recorded in Mumbai in recent years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advised parents to immediately immunise younger children with measles-rubella (MR) vaccines.

BMC has identified around 20,000 children in nine months to five year age group, who haven’t taken the scheduled MR vaccines. As per National Health Mission, first dose of measles vaccination is given at 9-12 months of age, and the second at 16-24 months of age. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal Tuesday advised public to get children immunised if they missed their scheduled MR-1 and MR-2 jabs on priority.

“We will be approaching all political leaders, local corporators and maulanas to create awareness related to vaccines…” he said.

However, doctors cautioned that children should be careful for two weeks after taking the vaccines. “It takes at least 15 days for the body to produce antibodies. So, children need be extra cautious till then if they stay in areas where outbreaks have been reported,” said Dr Bakul Parekh, former chief of Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

As per BMC data, there are 1,037 suspected measles cases at present in the city.