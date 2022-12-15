BMC asks beneficiary to vacate property within 48 hours, else could face eviction

The BMC on Wednesday issued a notice to the owner of a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) flat, who had rented out the home unit along with a shop to former mayor Kishori Pednekar, to vacate the accommodation allotted to him. Renting out a flat that one gets from the SRA on redevelopment of a slum property is not allowed.

Pednekar has been affiliated to the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction of Shiv Sena.

On Wednesday, the G ward office (Worli) ordered the owner — Gangaram Boga — to vacate the property within 48 hours, failing which the authority concerned would evict him. Also, the amount incurred for the time period the property remains vacant will be recovered from Boga, reads the BMC ward office notice, issued by the Assistant Municipal Commissioner. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in November informed the BMC’s G ward office that Boga’s flat and shop was illegally rented out to Pednekar.

Former Member of Parliament Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint against Pednekar with the SRA and police, following which the Mumbai Police called Pednekar for questioning at the Dadar police station in November, while SRA had set up an inquiry in the matter. The rehabilitation authority informed the BMC and asked it to carry out the eviction.