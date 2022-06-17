scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
BMC Asia's most corrupt civic body, claims Deora

“It’s about time we exposed Asia’s most corrupt civic body and ensured that those responsible for BMC’s mis-governance are brought to account. We owe this to everyday Mumbaikars,” Milind Deora stated in a tweet.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
June 17, 2022 2:23:27 am
Milind Deora. (File)

With elections for the BMC round the corner, the Congress has stepped up its attack on the state of affairs in the BMC, which is controlled by the Shiv Sena. Former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on Thursday called the BMC “Asia’s most corrupt civic body”.

“It’s about time we exposed Asia’s most corrupt civic body and ensured that those responsible for BMC’s mis-governance are brought to account. We owe this to everyday Mumbaikars,” he stated in a tweet. In his response to Deora’s tweet, MPCC working president Naseem Khan said, “Absolutely correct. Who is responsible? Immediate action should be taken.’’ There is an intense fight to capture the BMC, which has been under Sena rule since 1997.

The Congress, an ally of the Sena in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, is seeking to fight the forthcoming civic polls solo.

