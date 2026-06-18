BMC Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi’s transfer stayed over Maharashtra SIR duties

The transfer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi has been temporarily stayed as she continues to oversee Maharashtra’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls (File photo).

The transfer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi was stayed Wednesday, the day after it was ordered, with officials citing her role in Maharashtra’s upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the need for approval from the Election Commission of India before she can be relieved.

The IAS officer was transferred Tuesday and appointed Additional Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

An official said Joshi is the authorised officer responsible for the electoral roll revision exercise. The official said that once the ECI approves her transfer, the stay will be lifted.

Due to the hold on Joshi’s transfer, Prajakta Verma, who was supposed to take her position, has also had her transfer delayed. The SIR process is scheduled to begin on June 29 in Mumbai and across the rest of the state.