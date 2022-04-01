BMC approves Rs 545 cr for nullah desilting, other works

FACING CRITICISM over delay in pre-monsoon nullah desilting works across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved proposals of appointing contractors for desilting. On Thursday late evening, municipal administrator and Commissioner, I S Chahal cleared proposals worth Rs 545 crore, which also includes contracts for repairs of trenches dug out for various utility works.

In the afternoon, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar met Chahal and demanded that proposals should be cleared as soon as possible as contractors will get only one and half months for desilting work. Former corporators had also slammed BMC for sitting on the proposal of a desilting contractor that has caused the delay in works.

The BMC in a statement said that the administration has passed 30 proposals related to nullah desilting and reinstatement of trenches before the monsoon. “A total of 23 proposals worth Rs 162 crore of nullah desilting was approved. Apart from this Rs 383 crore contracts for trenches reinstatement for seven zones was approved,” the statement said. It further adds, “Now work orders will be issued to contractors so that work can start immediately.”

Meanwhile, expressing concerns over the delay in starting the work BJP slammed the BMC administration. Shelar raised questions on how desilting of nullahs over 375-km can be done in just one and half months. “The nullah desilting work is yet to start. The city is expected to suffer from this lethargic approach. Also, even if the work is awarded to the contractors now, the work will not start before April 15 as the mobilisation of machinery will also take some time,” said Shelar.

He said, “The municipal administration had issued a tender and brought the proposal of Rs 160 crore to the Standing Committee on March 7 for approval. But the authorities withheld it. Later their term ended, and an administrator was appointed.”

Shelar warned that if these works are not completed on time, then Mumbaikars will have to face a dire situation during the monsoon season.

Recently, BJP had announced that on the party’s Foundation Day, a week-long inspection programme will be undertaken by the party workers and office-bearers to monitor the cleanliness work of these nullahs. He also targeted Shiv Sena for saying that the ruling party leaders have fled leaving Mumbai in the lurch.

“Even if the ruling party runs away, we will follow it up with the administrators. We will keep a close eye on all these processes on behalf of the Mumbaikars so that the work is completed on time,” The MLA said.

Every year, the BMC starts the process of appointing contractors for the desilting of nullahs. Around 75 per cent of the desilting work is completed by May 31 under the pre-monsoon work.