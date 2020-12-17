BMC approves consultant for Malad STP

The amendment seeks to give the project to the second-lowest bidder - NJS Engineers India Ltd. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday approved the appointment of a project consultant for the city’s largest sewage treatment plant (STP), which is to come up in Malad at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore. The civic body’s standing committee approved the proposal with an amendment to appoint the second-lowest bidder as the project consultant.

The BMC had shortlisted Tata Consulting Engineers, the lowest bidder at Rs 61 crore, as the project consultant for the proposed sewage treatment plant.

But the standing committee members said that Tata Consulting Engineers is a consultant on five other STPs and has crossed the maximum number of projects a company can work on at a given time with the BMC.

The amendment seeks to give the project to the second-lowest bidder – NJS Engineers India Ltd.

Explained Better sewage treatment on horizon At present, at least 60 per cent of the city’s population is not covered under the sewerage network and the existing STPs only do a primary treatment before discharging waste water into the sea. The new plants are expected to carry out a tertiary-level treatment.

Shiv Sena leader Vishakha Raut, who moved the amendment, said, “We have moved the amendment to cancel the tender awarded to Tata Consulting Engineers and award the consultancy work to the second lowest bidder. There is a difference of Rs 97 lakh between the two bids. We have instructed the administration to negotiate and match the price.” The consultant will assist the civic body in resolving technical issues related to the work, examine documents and ensure timely completion.

Under its Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP-2), the BMC seeks to upgrade and construct treatment plants at Worli, Dharavi, Bandra, Malad, Versova, Ghatkopar and Bhandup for treating at least 2,460 million litres sewage water daily before discharging it into the sea or creeks. Apart from these seven, the civic body recently upgraded an STP in Colaba. The entire project is expected to cost Rs 20,000 crore, out of which the BMC will spend Rs 300 crore on consultants for all seven STPs.

The BMC has set a six-year target to complete the Malad STP, a year more than the other STPs, as it will need to cut mangroves for the work that requires clearance from the state forest department. The Malad STP will be constructed on 35 hectares of mangrove land.

