BMC panel nod to appoint consultants for Rs 3 cr without tenders for 2 civic projects

Sidestepping standard bidding processes, BMC approved the direct hiring of external agencies for a new Dahisar transit hub and a digital engagement platform. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Friday approved two proposals allowing the administration to appoint external agencies at a cost of Rs 3 crore without inviting tenders for two civic projects.

The approvals come weeks after corporators across party lines questioned the BMC’s practice of spending substantial public funds on Project Management Consultants (PMCs) instead of utilising the expertise of its own departments.

A PMC is a third-party organisation that prepares a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for civic projects. The DPR forms the basis for project planning and construction, after which contractors are appointed. PMCs also supervise project execution. While such agencies are generally selected through a tendering process, the BMC administration can directly appoint consultants in special cases with the standing committee’s approval.