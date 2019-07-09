Mumbai: BMC announces 2-day water cut

The BMC has announced 100 per cent water cut in parts of the island city and its western suburbs on July 9 and 10 citing repair work on Tansa West main water pipeline in Powai.

The civic body will repair leakage on 1800 mm diametre of the Tansa west main line near L&T Company, Powai, and replace another 1800 mm diametre of Vaitarana and Upper Vaitarana water main line near Mahim Phatak at Dharavi. The repair works will be executed between July 9 and 10, due to which water supply would be suspended to K-east ward (Andheri, Jogeshwari), H-east ward (Bandra, Santa Cruz) and G-north ward (Dharavi, Shivaji Park). There will be no water supply to areas like Mumbai Airport, MIDC, Sariput Nagar, Marol, Chimatpada, Makwana Road, J B Nagar, Chakala, Marol Village, Millitary Road and Parsiwada at K-east ward. In G-north ward, Dharavi Main Road, Temple Road, A K G Nagar, Dilip Kadam Marg, Kumbharwada, Matunga Labour Camp and Sant Rohidas Road will be affected