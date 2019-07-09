Mumbai: BMC announces 2-day water cut

Toggle Menu
The civic body will repair leakage on 1800 mm diametre of the Tansa west main line near L&T Company, Powai, and replace another 1800 mm diametre of Vaitarana and Upper Vaitarana water main line near Mahim Phatak at Dharavi.

The repair works will be executed between July 9 and 10, due to which water supply would be suspended in many parts of the city. (Representative Image)

The BMC has announced 100 per cent water cut in parts of the island city and its western suburbs on July 9 and 10 citing repair work on Tansa West main water pipeline in Powai.

The civic body will repair leakage on 1800 mm diametre of the Tansa west main line near L&T Company, Powai, and replace another 1800 mm diametre of Vaitarana and Upper Vaitarana water main line near Mahim Phatak at Dharavi. The repair works will be executed between July 9 and 10, due to which water supply would be suspended to K-east ward (Andheri, Jogeshwari), H-east ward (Bandra, Santa Cruz) and G-north ward (Dharavi, Shivaji Park). There will be no water supply to areas like Mumbai Airport, MIDC, Sariput Nagar, Marol, Chimatpada, Makwana Road, J B Nagar, Chakala, Marol Village, Millitary Road and Parsiwada at K-east ward. In G-north ward, Dharavi Main Road, Temple Road, A K G Nagar, Dilip Kadam Marg, Kumbharwada, Matunga Labour Camp and Sant Rohidas Road will be affected

