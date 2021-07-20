scorecardresearch
BMC allows slaughter of 300 water buffaloes from July 21 to 26

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 20, 2021 2:28:49 am
Last year, the BMC had allowed slaughter of 150 water buffaloes for a three-day period.

Two days before Eid-ul-Adha, the BMC on Monday gave permission to slaughter 300 water buffaloes each day from July 21 to July 23 from 6 am to 6 pm at Deonar abattoir, as part of ritual sacrifice during Bakrid.

The authorities at the abattoir, however, will keep strict vigil to ensure all Covid-19 protocols are followed and the public will not be allowed inside. Dr Yogesh Shetye, general manager of Deonar abattoir, issued the order on Monday.

Last year, the BMC had allowed slaughter of 150 water buffaloes for a three-day period. While the number has been doubled this year, various organisations have claimed it is too less.

