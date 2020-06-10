BMC allows shops to operate till 9 pm

A shopkeeper at the Andheri (West) market said shops selling non-essential goods were apprehensive to open. (Representational Photo) A shopkeeper at the Andheri (West) market said shops selling non-essential goods were apprehensive to open. (Representational Photo)

Shops remained largely deserted even as the BMC on Tuesday scrapped its previous order and allowed all markets, shops, and business establishments, except shopping malls and market complexes, to remain open past 5 pm.

As per the new order, shops can remain open till 9 pm, when the prohibitory order comes into effect. Civic officials said that of the opening of the shops on alternate days will continue and all shops would remain closed on Sundays till June 30.

Viren Shah, who heads the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, said that barring grocery and medical stores, customers were only seen queuing up outside shops selling sweets and snacks. “There are barely any customers at garment stores and those selling wedding wear,” he said. Shah added that there had been no significant increase in customer footfalls since Monday.

“People have now begun to purchase underwear, nightwear, kitchen appliances, hardware, clothes and toys for babies as those shops were shut for three months,” he said. The association has also asked the BMC to arrange for more BEST buses to ply employees living far off areas and with no means to reach workplaces.

Shah said while shops can now stay open until 9 pm, the association has asked traders to close by 7.30 pm to allow employees to reach home by 9 pm.

A shopkeeper at the Andheri (West) market said shops selling non-essential goods were apprehensive to open. “The moment we open, landlords will ask us to pay rent and we are currently in no position to do that,” he said.

