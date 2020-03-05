BMC allows residents of old buildings to park on roadsides

Official added, “The passes will be provided for six months with a vehicle’s registration number. They will be allowed to park on one side of the road.” (File) Official added, “The passes will be provided for six months with a vehicle’s registration number. They will be allowed to park on one side of the road.” (File)

After diluting its ‘No Parking’ rule by slashing penalties, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now allowed residents of older buildings, which do not have parking facilities, to park vehicles on roads. The civic body, officials said, will roll out an exercise to issue parking passes at subsidised rates to residents of at least 28 streets in Dadar (West).

Clarifying that the amended rule was adopted after several people residing older buildings sought exemption from fines stating lack of parking spaces on their premises, the civic body Wednesday said the exercise has already started in Shivaji Park area.

“Residents of buildings that were constructed before 1991 Development Control Regulations, will be allowed to park their vehicles on the roadside on payment of nominal charges. The assistant municipal commissioner of the respective wards have been asked to check for such locations and allow them (vehicle owners) to park on roadsides,” an official from the BMC said.

Official added, “The passes will be provided for six months with a vehicle’s registration number. They will be allowed to park on one side of the road.”

In 2019, the civic body had introduced hefty fines, up to Rs 23,500, on vehicles found parked within a 500-metre radius of public parking lots to curb traffic jams and illegal parking. In January this year, the BMC had slashed the fines following protests.

Residents of Shivaji Park in Dadar (West) were among people who had demanded that they are allowed to park on the roadside.

