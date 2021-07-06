Mumbai: BMC allows idol makers to apply for permits offline

The guidelines also stated people should worship metal, marble or clay idols at home if possible, and use artificial ponds prepared by the local authority for their immersion. (Express Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday issued a circular allowing idol makers and pandal providers to apply for offline permission for putting up temporary pandals and sale of sculptures ahead of Ganpati and Navratri festivals.

“Permits issued by the BMC to construct temporary pandals for sculptors, who make and sell sculptures during Ganeshotsav and Navratri, will be given offline this year as well. Permission granted in this manner will be given only to sculptors who make and sell sculptures themselves. It should be noted that permission to build pandals or canopies for sale of imported or finished idols will not be granted,” the circular stated.

Last week, the state government had issued guidelines restricting the height of Ganesh idols among other stringent regulations for the 11-day Ganeshotsav festival starting from September 10. Last year, too, the state government had restricted the festivities because of the pandemic.

Like the previous year, the height of all Ganesh idols for public celebrations across the state has been restricted to four feet and those for worship at home to two feet.

The guidelines also stated people should worship metal, marble or clay idols at home if possible, and use artificial ponds prepared by the local authority for their immersion. The state government has said processions on the first day of the festival and immersion day will not be allowed.