BMC allots Rs 5 lakh extra fund to each ward to fill potholes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday allotted an additional fund of Rs 5 lakh each to all the 24 municipal wards of the city to buy cold-mix from the open market that will be used for filling potholes in their respective jurisdictions.

Every year, before the start of monsoon, the BMC allots Rs 1.5 crore to each municipal ward to fill potholes and to carry out repairs on the bad patches of roads, caused due to rains.

This year, with the monsoon extending till the last week of September, Mumbaikars are yet to get respite from the menace of potholes. Meanwhile, owing to the continuous rain for the past two weeks, the number of potholes on the roads of Mumbai have increased exponentially, leading to severe inconvenience to people.

P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), said this additional fund will be used by the BMC ward officers only and not by private contractors.

“Before the onset of the rains, we have supplied ward offices with adequate amount of cold-mix. Now there’s an additional demand for cold-mix at the ward level, since the monsoon season has extended. Therefore, today we have passed an order for giving each ward a blanket amount of Rs 5 lakh so that they can buy cold-mix from the open market and use it to fill potholes,” Velrasu told The Indian Express on Friday.

According to BMC rules, every ward office needs to attend pothole-related complaints within 48 hours after a complaint is being registered. The BMC also appoints private contractors every year to carry out pothole-filling works. These contractors work parallel to the civic roads department.

“Pothole-filling by private agencies will continue. The newly allotted funds will be handled by BMC engineers so that they can use it on an emergency basis to fill potholes as soon as they receive a complaint,” Velrasu said.