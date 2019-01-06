BMC aims to reduce 500 MT of daily waste by December

THE BMC has set a target of reducing 500 to 700 metric tonne (MT) of waste generation in the next one year. With only Deonar and Kanjurmarg dumping grounds currently operational after the closure of Mulund landfill, the civic body is facing waste management challenges. At present, the city generates 7,200 metric tonne of garbage daily.

Officials said in 2015, the amount of waste generated daily was 9,500 metric tonne. The quantity has reduced after extensive campaigns and initiatives of waste processing at source.

On Saturday, during the monthly review meeting, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta asked ward officers to give a tentative quantity of waste that can be reduced by December. “Following this, officials set a target of reducing 500 to 700 metric tonne of waste by December. BMC is trying to tackle waste generation by ensuring processing at source and segregation of waste,” said an official.

“All sugarcane juice stall owners will be educated to send their waste back by the same truck or tempo that brings in their sugarcane in the city. We will appeal to those dealing with sugarcane waste to ensure that all the waste is processed by green method,” the official added.

EXPLAINED Segregation of waste a challenge The BMC’s target of reducing garbage generation is going to face several challenges. On paper, BMC has maintained that 95 per cent of the city is covered by door-to-door garbage collection, but the ground reality is different. Likewise, segregation of waste is another crucial field where BMC is lacking. While it claims that it has started collecting wet and dry waste separately, in several cases, where even after keeping dry and wet waste separate, the collection vehicles have mixed them while dumping at landfill sites.

The BMC has drawn a list of areas from where waste generation can be reduced. Some of them are 73 tonne in P-south (Goregaon), 56 tonne in T ward (Mulund), 54 in G-north (Dadar, Shivaji Park), 51 tonne in K-east (Andheri East).

It has also offered a solution to bulk generators, who produce 100 kg garbage daily and are supposed to process their waste at source. “If there is space constraint to set up wet waste processing plants on bulk generator’s premises, then BMC can think of providing them space. BMC can allot space for a unit that can be set up with the help of Corporate Social Responsibility funds. The society or the establishment can process waste at this plant by paying BMC. Such plants will function on the line of toll nakas and remain in BMC’s ownership,” said an official from the solid waste management (SWM) department. “The municipal commissioner has directed the DMC (SWM) to find out the feasibility of such plants,” he added.

Taking note of the central government team’s upcoming visit to Mumbai to study cleanliness under the Swachhta Abhiyan, all ward officers have been asked to take strolls in their respective wards around 7.30 am to 8 am to look for suitable areas where such processing units can be set up, said the official.

Meanwhile, to ensure that footpaths are walker-friendly and obstruction free, BMC has decided to replace footpaths made of paver blocks with cement concrete in a phased manner. “The footpaths, along with 60-feet roads, will get marble chip finishing or brooming texture. Also, footpaths, along with 90-feet roads and those of more than 2 m width, will be replaced with stencil or cement concrete,” said an official.

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has also ordered that from now on, permission will not be given for construction of structures or stalls on footpaths.