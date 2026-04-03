Fast track services with AI, expedite water supply projects: Ashwini Bhide to civic officials

In order to fast track service towards citizens through e-governance, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to use artificial intelligence (AI). The decision was made at a high-level meeting chaired by Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Friday.

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According to the civic administration, an integrated law management system or ILMS system will be developed by authorities to fast track ongoing legal cases. At present, citizens can use a WhatsApp chatbot to raise civic complaints. Civic officials maintained that in order to ensure quick service delivery, the authorities will set up a common dashboard to enable citizens to raise civic complaints. BMC will also implement a 3D GIS map of Mumbai to conceptualise and implement several urban planning projects.