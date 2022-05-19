BMC again: All shops to predominantly use Marathi signboards in Devanagari by May 31

THE BMC on Wednesday again issued a notice stating that all shops and establishments in Mumbai — irrespective of size — should use Marathi signboards in the Devanagari script predominantly by May 31.

The order stated that if the signboard displays the name of any shop or business in more than one script, the one in Devanagari font should be bigger. The font of the Marathi-Devanagari script cannot be smaller than that of other scripts.

In case of violation, action can be initiated under Shops Act, 2017. The order will cover all establishments like grocery shops, offices, hotels, restaurants, bars and theatres.

The BMC further said that liquor shops or bars must not bear the names of legendary personalities and historical forts. It added that those establishments that need to change their names have time till June 30 to do so. For the rest, the deadline is May 31.

In March, the state legislature had cleared two bills making Marathi signboards in Devanagari script compulsory for shops and establishments while also making the language mandatory for all official purposes in local bodies.

Meanwhile, the BMC has put up notices in shopping centres, markets and high footfall zones to create awareness about its order. All the 24 ward officers have been asked to display the notice outside the war offices as well. From June 1, BMC will levy fines and take action against those not complying with the order. The civic body will also convene meetings of members of trade associations and shopowners in the local ward offices to ensure that the new order is implemented.

The push for Marathi by the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is being seen as an attempt to consolidate the Marathi vote bank ahead of the BMC polls. For 25 years, Sena has controlled the BMC, which is now run by a state-appointed administrator as the term of the elected body had ended in March.

Marathi signboards have been a political issue for parties, especially the Sena and MNS. Workers of MNS had earlier targeted two shops in Mumbai that had put up signboards in Gujarati and had forcibly taken down one of the signboards.