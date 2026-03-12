BMC yet to acquire full land for Gargai Dam project afforestation work

Civic officials said around 650 hectare of land is required for the plantation exercise. (File Photo)

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious Gargai dam project faces scrutiny over cost escalation and environmental concerns, the civic body is yet to complete key preparatory work, including securing the full land required for compensatory afforestation.

The lapse came to light a day after the BMC’s standing committee stalled clearance for the project on Wednesday, citing concerns over rising costs, environmental impact and rehabilitation of affected villagers.

The project, planned in Palghar district, is expected to lead to the loss of between 3.15 lakh and 4 lakh trees, including areas within the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary. To offset the loss of tree cover, the BMC must undertake compensatory afforestation by acquiring non-forest land where plantations can be carried out.