BMC yet to acquire full land for Gargai Dam project afforestation work

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious Gargai dam project faces scrutiny over cost escalation and environmental concerns, the civic body is yet to complete key preparatory work, including securing the full land required for compensatory afforestation.
The lapse came to light a day after the BMC’s standing committee stalled clearance for the project on Wednesday, citing concerns over rising costs, environmental impact and rehabilitation of affected villagers.
The project, planned in Palghar district, is expected to lead to the loss of between 3.15 lakh and 4 lakh trees, including areas within the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary. To offset the loss of tree cover, the BMC must undertake compensatory afforestation by acquiring non-forest land where plantations can be carried out.
Civic officials said around 650 hectare of land is required for the plantation exercise. So far, the BMC has acquired about 570 hectare, while acquisition of the remaining 80 hectare is still pending.
“As of now, we have secured 570 hectare. Acquisition of the remaining 80 hectare is still underway. Once the entire land parcel is acquired, we will apply for forest clearance,” a civic official said.
The land parcels identified so far are located in Chandrapur, Hingoli and Washim districts nearly 800 km from the proposed dam site. Officials said finding large, contiguous land parcels suitable for afforestation has proved challenging.
“The land selected must be fertile and suitable for plantations. These are not existing forests but barren lands that will be converted into forest through afforestation. Securing a suitable 80-hectare parcel is proving difficult,” the official added.
Story continues below this ad
Meanwhile, elected representatives in the BMC criticised the civic administration for failing to complete preparatory work despite the project being approved years ago.
Prabhakar Shinde, senior BJP corporator and chairperson of the standing committee, said the administration has been asked to submit a detailed written explanation on the project and justify the cost escalation.
“We have asked the administration to explain the entire project framework and the reasons for the increase in cost,” Shinde said.
On Wednesday, the civic administration had tabled a proposal seeking approval to issue a work order for the project at a cost 8.9 per cent above the original estimate. However, committee members across party lines raised questions over the tendering process and the rising cost of the project.
Story continues below this ad
Following a vote, Shinde sent the proposal back to the civic administration for review.
The project is expected to initially augment Mumbai’s water supply by 450 million litres per day (MLD). In the long term, the supply is projected to increase to 2,800 MLD as part of a broader plan to build a network of four dams.
Mumbai’s daily water demand stands at about 4,200 MLD, while the BMC currently supplies around 3,850 MLD.
Officials said that once all clearances are secured and construction begins, the dam will take about six years to complete.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More