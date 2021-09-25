In pilot project, BMC completes 3D mapping of G-South ward

In a bid to provide better civic facilities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed 3D mapping of the Worli, Mahalaxmi area as a pilot project.

“The G-South ward has adopted new technologies and corresponding tools and is now the first administrative ward in Mumbai to do 3D mapping of about 10 sq km of Worli and has prepared a digital ‘twin’. With this, Mumbai has also entered the list of international cities with 3D mapping,” the BMC said in a statement.

The state’s Minister for Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray suggested on Friday that the three-dimensional mapping be carried out across Mumbai.

According to BMC officials, the civic body faces growing challenges in providing basic amenities, building infrastructure and implementing large projects due to its growing population and expanding geographical area. This led it to utilise technologies including GIS, robots and drones and explore 3D mapping of the G-South ward (Worli, Mahalaxmi) which is also Thackeray’s constituency.

“As a pilot start, work has been completed and the maps created using digital technology and its modern tools are expected to change the way the ward operates. Geospatial models are important for civic governance. This three-dimensional map technology is invaluable not only in the implementation of projects but also in (improving) the quality of infrastructure services, planning, evaluation of civic services, effective disaster management, climate change impact analysis and public safety,” it added.

Officials from G-South ward said the maps have been prepared over several months with the help of Light Detection and Ranging Survey (Lidar technology), aerial photography, measurement with the help of drones and using mobile street imagery.