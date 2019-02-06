Blue Synagogue to reopen tomorrow

THE FAMOUS neo-classical structure in the Kala Ghoda neighbourhood, popularly known as the Blue Synagogue, will reopen on Thursday. Israel’s ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka will inaugurate the restored structure. Non-Jews will not only be allowed to have a look at the place of worship, but will also be welcomed to take part in the prayers, said Solomon Sopher, chairman of the Sir Jacob Sassoon and Allied Trust.

Advertising

A significant Jewish synagogue in India, the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue is a place of worship for Mumbai’s Baghdadi and Bene Israeli Jewish community. It was built in 1884 by Jacob Sassoon, grandson of the erstwhile leader of the Jewish community in Mumbai, David Sassoon, to commemorate his father Eliyahoo Sassoon. The synagogue is a Grade II A heritage structure protected under the Hertiage Regulations of 1995.

The JSW Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the steel conglomerate, helped complete the restoration. The restoration of stained glass, worth Rs 20 lakh, was funded by the World Monuments Fund, whereas Rs 45 lakh was donated by the Kala Ghoda Association and was utilised in structural and roof repairs. The rest of the money, over Rs 5 crore, was donated by the JSW Foundation.

“The structure used to look terrifying and dilapidated. When I took up the restoration, people asked me if I was a Jew. Even in this era, religion holds sway. However, the way we have been brought up, we believe we are secular,” said Sangita Jindal, chairperson, JSW Foundation.

Its earlier facade of a sky blue shade has been now painted in white and indigo. “We were unable to establish the original palette, but we were certain that it would be a natural colour scheme,” said Abha Narain Lambah, principal conservation architect. The interiors of the synagogue have been painted in a palette of gold and Victorian pale green.

Advertising

The synagogue features old Minton tiles imported from England and carvings in Porbandar stone. The restoration work has retained original tiles and cast brass lights. For the women’s gallery, a glass screen printed with motifs borrowed from the overall design is a contemporary intervention, said Lambah.