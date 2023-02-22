Tracking Blue Dart package, retired bank employee in Mumbai loses Rs 30,000 to cyber fraud

A retired bank employee in Mumbai was duped of Rs 30,000 while trying to get an update on the delivery of her Blue Dart package, the police said.

According to the police, Naushir Jalnawala, 76, had searched for the Blue Dart customer care number online and called the first number she came across. The person who answered her call told her that the delivery address she had listed was incorrect and asked her to pay Rs 2 to fix it, the police said. Jalnawala argued that she would pay the nominal charge once the delivery executive made the delivery. However, the accused demanded that she pay with her debit card, the police added.

Jalnawala, a retired Union Bank employee and Andheri (East) resident, was tricked into sharing her debit card number and an OTP she had received on her mobile number. In a few minutes, Rs 30,000 was withdrawn from her bank account, the police said.

On February 20, the Andheri police registered an offence under sections 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.