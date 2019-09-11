Blow to NCP, Navi Mumbai strongman Ganesh Naik set to join BJP today

IN A major setback to the NCP, Navi Mumbai strongman Ganesh Naik is set to end his two-decade-old association with the party and join the BJP on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old Naik was a prized catch for the NCP and had helped the party strengthen its base in Navi Mumbai in the late 90s when Sharad Pawar had floated the party.

Naik had cut his political teeth in the Shiv Sena but had raised a banner of revolt against Sena chief Bal Thackeray in 1999 after being sacked as a minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena government. He subsequently joined the NCP and was made a Cabinet minister in the Congress-NCP government.

Naik, who lost the 2014 Assembly election, however, holds tremendous clout in Navi Mumbai with this family single-handedly running the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Around 50 NMMC corporators are expected to join the BJP along with Naik in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil. His son and former NCP MP from Thane, Sanjeev Naik, is also expected to switch over the BJP on Wednesday.

Another of his sons, Sandeep Naik, had joined the BJP in July after resigning as NCP MLA from Airoli.