Blood collection drops 43% at Mumbai’s Shatabdi Hospital; KEM gets notice over neonatal transfusion complaints

Maharashtra State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) issued a notice to KEM Hospital after receiving complaints regarding the availability of fresh blood required for neonatal exchange transfusions. (File Photo)

Blood collection at the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai has fallen by 43 per cent over the last three years, even as Maharashtra’s blood banking regulator has issued a notice to KEM Hospital over complaints regarding the availability of blood for critically ill newborns requiring emergency exchange transfusions.

Records accessed by The Indian Express show that blood collection at Shatabdi Blood Bank declined from 1,746 units in 2022-23 to 992 units in 2025-26. Collections dropped from 1,420 units in 2023-24 to 697 units in 2024-25 before recovering marginally this year.

Hospital sources questioned the functioning of the blood bank, pointing out that despite dedicated infrastructure, specialist faculty, and medical staff, the facility currently operates only between 10 am and 5 pm and remains closed on Sundays and public holidays.