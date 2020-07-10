Blocked 1,816 objectionable contents on social media platforms: Mumbai Police to Bombay HC

The police, in its affidavit filed in response to the PILs, submitted that no such prohibitory order was issued after June 8, (File) The police, in its affidavit filed in response to the PILs, submitted that no such prohibitory order was issued after June 8, (File)

The Mumbai Police, in an affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court on Friday, revealed that it had kept under surveillance various social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation related to Covid-19 pandemic, through prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC between April 10 and June 8. Also, it had blocked 1,816 objectionable contents on social media platforms.

The court went on to dispose two PILs challenging the validity of a May 23 order of the Mumbai Police making administrators of social media groups personally liable for misinformation and prescribing criminal action against them for spreading “incorrect, distorted information” and “inciting mistrust towards government”.

The PILs were filed by Geeta Seshu — through senior counsel Mihir Desai and advocate Aditi Saxena — and Sheshanath Mishra — through senior counsel Abad Ponda — challenging the May 23 order and sought it to be quashed and set aside.

The police, in its affidavit filed in response to the PILs, submitted that no such prohibitory order was issued after June 8 and therefore, the pleas be dismissed.

