Mumbai: Blaze extinguished, telephone, broadband connections affected

OVER 24 hours after a fire broke out at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Bandra West, the blaze in the nine-storey structure was extinguished at 8.15 pm on Tuesday.

A total of 84 people, most of them MTNL employees, were rescued Monday evening in one of the biggest rescue operations in the city. Two firemen suffered from suffocation.

The fire was reported at 3.10 pm on Bandra West’s SV Road on Monday.

At least 20,000 MTNL telephone and broadband connections are affected in Mumbai’s western region, following the blaze. “Our priority is to restore the connections. We have re-routed the connection from our Vile Parle and BKC telephone exchange and are expecting to restore it between the next 24 and 48 hours,” said P K Purwal, chairman and managing director, MTNL.

The fire brigade said the entire building is charred from inside and the presence of cables, transformers, switch gears made of plastic and polymers led to toxic fumes and tremendous heat.

Until it gives a no-objection certificate and declares the building safe, the MTNL building will be shut.

“The entire server room and telephone exchange are completely destroyed. It will be months before they can be restored. Once we receive NOC, the administrative work can start in the building,” said Dilip Jadhav, general secretary, MTNL Kamgar Sangh.

Fire brigade officials said the blaze had spread from the second to the eighth floor office cabins, furniture, electronic items like wires, switch gears, electric installations, batteries, aluminium partitions and the server room.

It also reported the presence of false ceilings on the second and fifth floors. Three fire engines, foam tenders each, four jumbo tankers and one ambulance were used in Tuesday’s cooling operation.