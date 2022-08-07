Blaze at Sewri scrapyard, fireman injured

A fireman sustained injuries during a firefighting operation at a scrapyard in Reti Bunder at Sewri on Saturday. A level one fire erupted at the scrapyard, following which three firefighting engines and five jumbo tankers were pressed into service.

According to the Disaster Control Cell of the BMC, the fire originated in a ground-plus structure in the scrapyard. It gutted 20 huts adjacent to the scrapyard. The blaze remained confined to the electrical wirings, installation, furniture, clothes and other household articles.

“The entire plot of land was a scrapyard, which was filled with items like wooden furniture, clothes, LPG cylinders and other flammable objects. However, there was no loss of live,” said a fire officer. During the operation, Santosh Muntode from the from the fire brigade sustained minor injuries and was sent to Saibaba Hospital for treatment.