Blaze at Mumbai airport’s cargo complex doused

A temporary tarpaulin shed inside the cargo complex of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport caught fire on Monday noon. The Mumbai Fire Brigade and the fire services department of the Mumbai airport quickly responded to the emergency and doused the blaze.

The chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Hemant Parab, said, “A monsoon shed on the terrace caught fire.’’

The Mumbai fire brigade sent three fire trucks and two jumbo tankers and the fire was completely doused by 12.59 pm

A Mumbai airport spokesperson said, “With prompt action by the airport’s fire safety department, a minor fire was contained within eight minutes. Staff at CSMIA diligently administered and assessed the entire process. No damage or injury has been recorded to any property or person. Operations continued smoothly with no disruption to passengers.”