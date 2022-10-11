scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Blaze at Chembur building likely caused by exposed electric wire: Fire Brigade

On Monday, the Fire Brigade said its investigations revealed that an electric cable in the duct was chipped and the wires inside were exposed. This is likely to have caused the fire.

the Mumbai fire brigade is yet to ascertain the exact cause and investigation is underway. (file)

THE FIRE at Railview building in New Tilak Nagar, Chembur on Saturday, in which six people were injured, is likely to have an electric origin and started between the third, fourth or fifth floor, according to primary observations from the Fire Brigade.

On Monday, the Fire Brigade said its investigations revealed that an electric cable in the duct was chipped and the wires inside were exposed. This is likely to have caused the fire. However, the Mumbai fire brigade is yet to ascertain the exact cause and investigation is underway.

Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, said, “The open duct is akin to a garbage chute and is not a fire duct. So, it does not have the required fire safety measures in place. Our investigation on Monday revealed that there were electric cables in this duct, which have been chipped or eroded and the wiring is exposed. This is likely to be the spot of the origin of the fire.”

The presence of electric cables in an open duct is also a violation of fire safety norms, the fire brigade said. “The electric wiring and multiple cables in this open duct should not be there as it is not allowed to be located in an open space like this one.” The fire spread to the rest of the building through the duct and filled the staircase with smoke, which made it impossible for people to evacuate on their own and also hindered the fire brigade’s operations.

Apart from the six who were injured, the fire brigade safely rescued 33 others who were stranded. The residents locked themselves in their houses and opened windows, waiting to be rescued by firemen as they could not exit the building due to smoke-logged corridors.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 12:56:55 am
Raut provided explanation for only Rs 1.06 crore in bail plea: ED

