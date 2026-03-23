Blaze at 24-storey Mumbai high-rise, elderly woman dead

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A senior citizen was killed after a level-two blaze broke out on the sixth floor of a high-rise in Mumbai’s Goregaon East on Sunday night. The fire raged on for nearly four hours before it was finally extinguished.
The deceased has been identified as Indu Tarkeshwar Singh, 72.
The incident was reported at 7.22 pm on Sunday at the Lakshya Chandi building in Gokuldham Colony, along Krishna Vatika Marg in Goregaon East. Soon after the fire broke out, the flames were declared level one (small) at 7.47 pm and level two (medium) at 8.25 pm.
According to senior officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire remained confined to the sixth floor of the 24-storey high-rise. However, the blaze engulfed the nearby homes in thick plumes of smoke.
In a bid to douse the flames, the Mumbai Fire Brigade pressed its personnel alongside the police and ward staffers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
“During the course of dousing flames, the MFB rescued a senior citizen trapped within the building and sent her to the trauma care hospital in a private vehicle. However, she was declared dead at Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon,” said a BMC officer.
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