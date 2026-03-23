Blaze at 24-storey Mumbai high-rise, elderly woman dead

The level-two blaze broke out on the sixth floor of a high-rise in Mumbai’s Goregaon East. (Representative Image)

A senior citizen was killed after a level-two blaze broke out on the sixth floor of a high-rise in Mumbai’s Goregaon East on Sunday night. The fire raged on for nearly four hours before it was finally extinguished.

The deceased has been identified as Indu Tarkeshwar Singh, 72.

The incident was reported at 7.22 pm on Sunday at the Lakshya Chandi building in Gokuldham Colony, along Krishna Vatika Marg in Goregaon East. Soon after the fire broke out, the flames were declared level one (small) at 7.47 pm and level two (medium) at 8.25 pm.

According to senior officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire remained confined to the sixth floor of the 24-storey high-rise. However, the blaze engulfed the nearby homes in thick plumes of smoke.