Monday, August 17, 2020
Blast at chemical factory in Palghar, two labourers killed

The operator at the plant, Sandeep Kumar Singh, told the police that an increase in water pressure in the reactor resulted in the explosion.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: August 18, 2020 3:05:28 am
chemical factory Blast, Palghar Blast, labourers killed, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsThe blast occurred around 7.30 pm. (Photo: Niraj Raut)

Two labourers were killed and four others critically injured in a blast that occurred at a chemical factory in Palghar’s Tarapur MIDC on Monday.

The blast occurred around 7.30 pm at Nandolia Organic Chemical Limited. At the time of the blast, 20 workers were inside the manufacturing unit.

District officials said that while 14 escaped unhurt, injured Mohammed Altaf (30), Dilip Gupta (28), Umesh Khushwaha (22) Pramod Kumar Mishra (35) were rushed to Tunga hospital. Workers identified as Sandeep Khushwaha and Brijesh Maurya succumbed to injuries.

The company manufactures and supplies industrial chemicals, aromatic chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and pigments. It also exports to the US and Europe.

The operator at the plant, Sandeep Kumar Singh, told the police that an increase in water pressure in the reactor resulted in the explosion.

Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde said, “They were producing active pharmaceutical ingredients during which there was an explosion…An inquiry has been launched to ascertain the cause of the explosion.”

This is the second blast in the MIDC area this year. “The chemicals that the company deals in are highly hazardous. There had been accidents in the past in the unit,” an official from Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health said.

