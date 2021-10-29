Blacklisted contractors being given clean chit by MVA minister, will approach ACB: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that contractors who were blacklisted by BMC in 2017-18 for alleged substandard works are being given clean chit by a minister in the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The party has threatened to take up the case with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

“There are serious attempts being made by a minister from the ruling MVA government and his cousin to give clean chit to contractors blacklisted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2017-18…we will lodge a complaint with the director-general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau,” BJP MLA and treasurer Mihir Kotecha told mediapersons.

According to Kotecha, the BMC had blacklisted nine contractors in Mumbai for malpractices to the tune of Rs 975 crore in the construction of roads, and had initiated necessary legal action against them.

“Unfortunately, before this case got closed, one of the ministers from the MVA government and his cousin took a supari in order to give clean chit to these contractors,” he added.