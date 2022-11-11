‘Black magic-like powers over Uddhav Thackeray’: Bawankule attacks Sharad Pawar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday attacked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, accusing him of doing “a type of black magic over” Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Thackeray. “Once anyone is ensnared by Sharad Pawar, he cannot escape,” Bawankule said. He was speaking to the media in Satara on an official tour of the district.

When asked about the BJP’s aims for the 2024 elections for the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Bawankule said, “In 2024, the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray and the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) will not get candidates in many constituencies, that is the position we will arrive at. MVA should let go of the dream of forming a government in the state.”

Regarding Pawar, Bawankule said, “There was an incidence (in 2019) of a type of black magic on Uddhav Thackeray, and he fell for it. The NCP did this black magic on Uddhav Thackeray and because of this, his mind was diverted for the time being to the party.”

Bawankule also indicated that Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with the BJP will win over 200 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024, adding they were preparing for the same. “The elections will be fought as an alliance between the two parties,” he added.

Commenting on the alliance among Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, Bawankule said, “The only thing now left is for Uddhav Thackeray to accept the membership of the Congress. He has accepted everything else. He (Uddhav) is only left to formally accept the constitution of the Congress party. A duplicate (copy) of the Congress party’s constitution should be submitted to the Election Commissioner by Uddhav Thackeray.”