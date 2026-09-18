BKC’s pod taxi ‘economically inefficient’: 129 architects register opposition

The first phase of pod taxi project will cover 3.36 km, with two disconnected arms from Bandra East and Kurla, each covering four stations. (Image generated using AI)

As work continues on the Bandra Kurla Complex’s (BKC) pod taxi, connecting Bandra to Kurla, prominent architects recently wrote to metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee to reconsider the Rs 1,016 crore project, calling it “economically inefficient” due to its “low capacity”.

Signed by several prominent architects, including Brinda Somaya, Rahul Kadri, PK Das, Vivek Pai, Vikas Dilawari, Abraham John, and Nondita Correa Mehrotra, it says, “At a projected fare of approximately Rs 21 per kilometre, the Personal Rapid Transit System operates as an exclusive, high-cost transit mode rather than an inclusive mass transit solution.”

“Spending over 1,016 crore on a low-capacity system (4-6 passengers per pod) that caters primarily to a limited demographic is economically inefficient. Also, this decreases the carrying capacity of the roads below,” the architects under the Mumbai Architects Collective wrote.