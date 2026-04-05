BKC Pod Taxi project set to become a game-changer for Mumbai traffic – here’s how

Pod Taxi in Mumbai: The Pod Taxi project in Mumbai is set to become a game-changer, as it is expected to cut travel time while also easing traffic congestion. To be developed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the Pod Taxi project is expected to improve last-mile connectivity within Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

According to MMRDA, the BKC Pod Taxi project will address the needs of 4 to 6 lakh commuters who travel daily to and from the business district. It further stated that with an anticipated rise in footfall due to upcoming infrastructure developments including bullet train corridor, the need for efficient last-mile connectivity has become critical.

In this regard, a fully autonomous Pod Taxi system is well-suited for navigating the narrow roads linking BKC with Bandra and Kurla suburban stations.

“With the anticipated increase in footfall due to upcoming infrastructure developments such as the bullet train and new commercial buildings, the necessity for efficient last mile connectivity has become paramount. The Pod Taxi system, being fully autonomous and capable of operating at a frequency of every 15 to 30 seconds, is ideally suited for the narrow roads connecting BKC to Bandra and Kurla suburban stations,” it said.

The 8.80-km-long pod taxi network in Mumbai will feature 38 stations along the route. Each pod will measure 3.5 metres in length, 1.47 metres in width and 1.8 metres in height, with a top speed of 40 kmph and a capacity to carry around six passengers.

BKC Pod Taxi project feasibility

According to MMRDA’s 156th Authority Meeting held on March 6, 2024, the Pod Taxi project was approved at an estimated cost of around Rs 1,017 crore. It will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In a statement issued on September 3, 2024, MMRDA said that a comprehensive Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS) had recommended a fare of Rs 21 per km for the Pod Taxi project, along with an annual increase of 4 per cent to account for inflation and operational costs. However, it added that the final fare will be notified during the conditions precedent phase of the project.

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“Fares for the Pod Taxi system have been meticulously finalized based on stated preference surveys conducted among current auto and bus users. Presently, commuters pay Rs. 15.33 per km by metered auto and Rs. 30 to 40 for sharing an auto per passenger for travel to BKC from Bandra or Kurla.

Similarly, taxi users pay Rs. 18.67 per km, while Ola and Uber drivers often charge dynamic rates ranging from Rs. 80 to 100 for the short 2-3 km trips from the stations to BKC. The surveys revealed that approximately 70% of auto users and 36% of bus users are willing to pay Rs. 21 per km for the Pod Taxi service,” it said on September 3, 2024.

Pod Taxi project in India

The BKC Pod Taxi project marks an important step toward improving urban mobility in one of Mumbai’s busiest business districts. This modern transport system is expected to offer an efficient and convenient commuting option for daily passengers. The project will also serve as a model for future urban transport projects across the country.