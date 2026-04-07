Mumbai gets it most futuristic commute yet: Six Seats, 40 kmph, No Driver Mumbai’s Pod Taxi Is Actually Happening

With the bhoomipujan of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) pod taxi project on Tuesday, Mumbai has taken its first concrete step towards a futuristic, on-demand transit system that promises faster, more personalised travel within one of the city’s busiest business districts.

In its first phase, the Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS) will run along a 3.36-km stretch between Kurla and Bandra East, with eight stations strategically located at Bandra East, Kalanagar, MMRDA Old Building, Excise Department, Bharat Diamond Bourse Gate 11, MMRDA Pay & Park, LBS Marg and Kurla. The route is designed to connect key commercial hubs while easing congestion in BKC and surrounding areas.

But the larger vision extends beyond this initial stretch. By 2031, the network is expected to expand to 22 stations over 8.85 km. While this is lower than the earlier proposal of around 38 stations, the revised plan focuses on efficiency, with additional routes branching out into circular loops within BKC. These loops will allow commuters to choose their routes, with pods stopping only at selected stations reducing travel time and making the system more responsive to individual needs.

The system will feature air-conditioned stations spaced roughly 200 metres apart. Each pod, designed to carry up to six passengers, will travel at speeds of up to 40 kmph, with a headway of just 15 seconds. Operations will be centrally controlled, ensuring smooth and frequent service.

Authorities estimate that the pod taxi will cater to over 1.09 lakh daily commuters by 2031. The fare has been pegged at ₹21 per km based on 2022 estimates, though this is likely to be revised closer to launch.

The project is being developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis by Sai Green Mobility, it is being billed as the country’s first such system without direct government subsidy. Instead, the private operator will pay the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ₹1 crore annually along with a 21% share of revenue.

Integration with existing metro infrastructure is expected to further boost its utility. The pod taxi network will connect with Metro Line 3 at BKC and Metro 2B at key points, improving last-mile connectivity for thousands of office-goers.

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Project Snapshot

• Cost ₹1,016 crore

• Route Length 8.8 km inside BKC

• 38 stations across the business district

• To be built under Public Private Partnership model

• Target completion 2027

• Operated by Sai Green Mobility for 30 years

How It Works

• Fully driverless automated pods

• Run on elevated tracks just 8 inches wide

• Supported by 8 metre high pillars

• Designed to keep road space below unobstructed

• Pods arrive every 15 to 30 seconds

Pod Specifications

• Length 3.5 metres

• Width 1.47 metres

• Height 1.8 metres

• Capacity Up to 6 passengers

• Maximum speed 40 km per hour

• Dedicated depot inside BKC

Why BKC Needs It

• 4 to 6 lakh daily commuters

• Severe last mile congestion between Bandra Kurla stations and BKC

• Narrow approach roads

• Anticipated rise in footfall due to bullet train and commercial expansion

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Fare Plan

• Proposed fare ₹21 per km

• 4 percent annual escalation

• Designed to compete with autos taxis and app based rides

Global Link

• Technology partner Ultra PRT

• Similar system operational at Heathrow Airport London