BJP’s Somaiya demands FIR against CM aide for ‘flouting CRZ norms’

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has demanded action against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s secretary Milind Narvekar for allegedly flouting CRZ norms in connection with constructing an illegal bungalow at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district.

Former BJP minister Ashish Shellar also urged the state government to take action against Narwekar.

Although the illegal bungalow was taken up for demolition, Somaiya said, “Just bringing down the bungalow is not enough. The government should file an FIR and take appropriate action against Narwekar.”

On June 26, former MP Somaiya complained to the Ratnagiri collector. On June 30, he met the Union environment secretary in Delhi and raised the matter. On July 5, a team from Delhi visited Dapoli to inspect the site.

According to Somaiya, “A central team told Maharashtra environment officials and MCZMA the bungalow is illegal. It should be demolished and action under CRZ, Environment Act, MRTP must be taken.”

The state government, environment and revenue ministry, MCZMA, collector and gram panchayat refused to comment on the matter.

Narwekar also refused to comment. Sources in Shiv Sena said, “The bungalow was built after taking local authorities’ permission.”

The 72 Guntha land on which the bungalow was built falls in CRZ 3 category. Any construction is disallowed unless there is prior permission, which was not taken by Narwekar, Somaiya said.

The matter was brought to the notice of NGT. Following complaints, Narvekar and local state authorities decided to demolish the bungalow.