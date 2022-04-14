scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Must Read

‘BJP’s loudspeaker’, Sanjay Raut brushes off MNS ultimatum to govt

Raut said Shiv Sena chief late Balasaheb Thackeray had also taken a stand on loudspeakers in mosques, “but this is the BJP's loudspeaker which has started after being given relief in ED action....”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 14, 2022 1:30:43 am
Sanjay Raut, aam aadmi party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Balasaheb ThackeraMumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsShiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Attacking MNS chief Raj Thackeray for raising the issue of loudspeakers at mosques, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the MNS has become BJP’s loudspeaker, playing since the Centre gave the former relief in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe.

Ahead of the assembly election in 2019, the ED had served a notice to the MNS chief who had appeared before the agency.

Raut said Shiv Sena chief late Balasaheb Thackeray had also taken a stand on loudspeakers in mosques, “but this is the BJP’s loudspeaker which has started after being given relief in ED action….” He added that the ‘loudspeaker’ had been off for a year and a half.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

On Tuesday, the MNS chief gave an ultimatum to the government to remove loudspeakers from all mosques by May 3.

Stating that Sena does

not need lessons on Hindutva, Raut said it is in the blood of the party.

“When Hindutva was attacked, BJP and its loudspeakers were not in front. Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena fought for Hindutva,” he added.

“Everyone knows that this is the BJP’s loudspeaker. Those who cannot fight directly with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are creating such an atmosphere… Such people are being made to speak against us to score brownie points,” he said.

More from Mumbai

He said the party was fighting against the false actions of central agencies and was not worried about it. “Mock us, tell lies, but Shiv Sena and MVA are strong. Such loudspeakers are playing out of frustration and despair,” he added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement