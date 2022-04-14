‘BJP’s loudspeaker’, Sanjay Raut brushes off MNS ultimatum to govt

Attacking MNS chief Raj Thackeray for raising the issue of loudspeakers at mosques, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the MNS has become BJP’s loudspeaker, playing since the Centre gave the former relief in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe.

Ahead of the assembly election in 2019, the ED had served a notice to the MNS chief who had appeared before the agency.

Raut said Shiv Sena chief late Balasaheb Thackeray had also taken a stand on loudspeakers in mosques, “but this is the BJP’s loudspeaker which has started after being given relief in ED action….” He added that the ‘loudspeaker’ had been off for a year and a half.

On Tuesday, the MNS chief gave an ultimatum to the government to remove loudspeakers from all mosques by May 3.

Stating that Sena does

not need lessons on Hindutva, Raut said it is in the blood of the party.

“When Hindutva was attacked, BJP and its loudspeakers were not in front. Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena fought for Hindutva,” he added.

“Everyone knows that this is the BJP’s loudspeaker. Those who cannot fight directly with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are creating such an atmosphere… Such people are being made to speak against us to score brownie points,” he said.

He said the party was fighting against the false actions of central agencies and was not worried about it. “Mock us, tell lies, but Shiv Sena and MVA are strong. Such loudspeakers are playing out of frustration and despair,” he added.