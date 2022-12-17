BJP’s Lodha, Narvekar among those acquitted

A magistrate in Girgaon on Saturday acquitted seven persons associated with BJP, including state tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLC Pravin Darekar along with Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, who was a mere BJP MLA last year, in connection with the case related to holding agitation against communal riots at Malegaon in November, last year. It was alleged that during the protests, metro project barricades were allegedly removed by the agitators and they were booked for criminal trespass under IPC.

Metropolitan magistrate Nadeem A Patel acquitted the seven accused. Azad maidan police station had launched the case in the incident that had happened near Azad maidan premises.

Advocate Akhilesh Chaubey for the accused said the police had not produced CCTV footage during the trial despite the cameras were installed in the said locations.