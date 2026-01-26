‘Name and existence will be wiped out’: BJP’s Ganesh Naik issues warning to Eknath Shinde in Thane

Naik’s comments also follow the recent municipal election results, in which he expressed dissatisfaction with the Mahayuti's poll strategy. (File)

Without naming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and state minister Ganesh Naik Monday launched a sharp attack, suggesting that the Shiv Sena chief’s political existence could be completely wiped out if the BJP leadership allowed him to act freely.

The remarks come amid a long-standing rivalry between Naik and Shinde over political influence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli. The differences have continued even after the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena became alliance partners in Maharashtra and at the Centre.

Naik’s comments also follow the recent municipal election results, in which he expressed dissatisfaction with the Mahayuti’s poll strategy.