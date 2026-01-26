‘Name and existence will be wiped out’: BJP’s Ganesh Naik issues warning to Eknath Shinde in Thane

Naik’s comments also follow the recent municipal election results, in which he expressed dissatisfaction with the Mahayuti's poll strategy. (File)
Without naming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and state minister Ganesh Naik Monday launched a sharp attack, suggesting that the Shiv Sena chief’s political existence could be completely wiped out if the BJP leadership allowed him to act freely.
The remarks come amid a long-standing rivalry between Naik and Shinde over political influence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, particularly in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli. The differences have continued even after the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena became alliance partners in Maharashtra and at the Centre.
Naik’s comments also follow the recent municipal election results, in which he expressed dissatisfaction with the Mahayuti’s poll strategy.
Naik made the remarks while speaking in Thane, widely regarded as Shinde’s political bastion, during a visit to a Ganesh mandal. “If the BJP gives permission, their name and existence will be wiped out. I am repeating this today,” he said.
At the same time, Naik underlined that the BJP is a disciplined party. “Once an order is given, we follow it. Even when our mind does not agree, our workers have tolerated it and remained silent because of party discipline,” he said.
Referring to the claim that the Shiv Sena holds control over Thane, Naik said, “No bastion belongs to anyone”. “When I was in another party, we had a mayor in Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander. Thane slipped narrowly. But we won district banks and the zilla parishad,” he said.
Naik also expressed dissatisfaction with the Mahayuti alliance’s handling of the recently concluded civic elections in the state. “Leaders get posts like MP and MLA. Municipal corporations and councils belong to workers. Let everyone contest separately. After the results, the party with more corporators should get the mayor’s post, and others should support it,” he said, adding that this was his personal view.
Story continues below this ad
Speaking about seat-sharing in Navi Mumbai, Naik said the Shiv Sena demanded 57 seats. “We were ready to give 20 to 22. Talks continued until the last day. Finally, they filled their forms, and we filled ours. What happened after that was for the good,” he said, taking a swipe at his ally.
Naik said he conveyed his views to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but no final decision was taken. “He neither said yes nor no,” the BJP leader added.
Meanwhile, Naik’s comments drew a sharp response from the Shinde camp.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “No matter how much anyone speaks, Eknath Shinde is strong. Thane is Shiv Sena’s stronghold. Shinde and Shrikant Shinde have strengthened it. Talking is easy, but Shinde has proved himself in the Assembly and municipal elections. The Shiv Sena is the second-largest party in the state.”
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau.
Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai.
Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including:
Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles.
Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability).
Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development.
Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments.
Experience
Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting.
Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism.
Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra.
He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More