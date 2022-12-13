BJP’s counter: ‘MVA allotted vehicles bought with Nirbhaya funds to its ministers, MPs’

THE MAHA Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had procured 220 vehicles from the Centre under the Nirbhaya Funds, out of which it handed over 121 vehicles to police stations and kept 99 vehicles for distribution to various government departments in Maharashtra, BJP’s state women’s wing president Chitra Wagh claimed on Monday.

“Instead of admitting its own misdeeds, the MVA is criticising the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led coalition government. It is a classic case of ‘ulta chor kotwal ko daate’,” she said.

Addressing the media at BJP headquarters in Mumbai, Wagh said, “During the MVA government, 220 vehicles were purchased using Nirbhaya Funds on February 4, 2022. Out of 220 vehicles, 121 were handed over to 94 police stations. Remaining 99 vehicles were distributed to various other departments. This vehicle distribution was done on May 19, 2022.”

According to Wagh, “The most surprising part was that nine ministers were provided with vehicles brought from Nirbhaya Funds. And 12 vehicles were retained for the VVIP squad. Among the ministers who got these vehicles included Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijay Waddeitwar, Sunil Kedar, Sunil Tatkare, Subash Desai et al. Even NCP MP Supriya Sule’s escort was provided the vehicle purchased from Nirbhaya Funds.”

“It is strange and shocking to see MVA leaders who themselves used the vehicles pointing fingers and asking questions to the BJP-Balasahebanchi government,” she said.

“The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s double standards have been exposed. It also shows their audacity to question others when they themselves used the vehicles,” she added. “The fact is vehicles procured from Nirbhaya Funds were taken by police for quick response team, dog squad, security branch, economic offence wing, special branch, motor transport department, crime branch etc. Seventeen vehicles were handed to Worli transport department. Special attention was given to Worli from where Aaditya Thackeray is elected as member of state legislative assembly. Aaditya was a cabinet minister in the MVA government,” she said.