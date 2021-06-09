BJP’s core panel meet discusses organisational expansion plans

The party plans to pursue these issues by holding awareness programmes, said BJP leaders. (File)

At the Maharashtra BJP core committee meeting on Tuesday, the party discussed strategy to use the Maratha and OBC reservation issues to expand its organisational base in the state. The party plans to pursue these issues by holding awareness programmes, said BJP leaders.

Party national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and national general secretary C T Ravi attended the meeting held at former CM Devendra Fadnavis’ residence. Others who attended included state party president Chandrakant Patil, national secretary Pankaja Munde as well as former ministers Ashish Shelar, Sanjay Kute and Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Shelar said, “The meeting reflected on various issues confronting the state and what should be the party’s stand… Expansion of the organisation through inclusive politics and programmes was discussed.”