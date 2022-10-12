BJP’s Beed district chief dies by suicide: Police

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party’s Beed district president Bhagirath Biyani (50) is suspected to have died by suicide by using his licensed revolver at his residence on Tuesday.

While police has prima facie termed it as suicide, all other angles are also being probed. The case has been registered at Peth Beed police station.

According to sources, Biyani had gone to sleep in his room in Mira Nagar area in Beed district on Monday night. When he didn’t come out of the room on Tuesday morning, his family members forcibly opened the door and found him lying in a pool of blood. They rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police said Biyani was suffering from some health problems. The BJP has, however, urged police to investigate if there was any foul play behind his death.