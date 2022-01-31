BJP’s Ashish Shelar demands entry for 12 MLAs in Vidhan Bhavan after SC quashes MVA order

Shelar said the court had termed this suspension illegal, unconstitutional and irrational.

The BJP on Monday demanded entry into Vidhan Bhawan for the 12 MLAs whose suspension has been revoked by the Supreme Court.

In a letter to the secretary of the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said the Supreme Court had quashed the one-year suspension of the 12 BJP MLAs by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

He said the court had termed this suspension illegal, unconstitutional and irrational. He also drew attention of the secretary to the fact that as per the court order, the MLAs must now be allowed to enter the Vidhan Bhavan.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has not taken any decision as yet after the court verdict.

State parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab had said the state government will look into the matter, whereas some cabinet ministers maintained it was the jurisdiction of state legislative secretariat to take a decision.

Earlier, Shelar had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of the 12 MLAs who were suspended for one year during the July 2021 monsoon session of the Legislature. A three-judge bench of the apex court on January had quashed this suspension on January 28.