BJP’s Adhyatmik Aghadi warns of consequences if warkaris are not allowed to go to Pandharpur

Every year, lakhs of warkaris set out on foot across Maharashtra for 15 to 20 days to offer prayers at Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur. (File)

The BJP’s Adhyatmik Aghadi has threatened the state government of “consequences” if it does not allow warkaris to undertake their annual pilgrimage to the temple town of Pandharpur next month.

The BJP, with the help of Adhyatmik Aghadi, is reaching out to different warkari organisations to mobilise support and mount pressure on the government to allow the pilgrimage.

Adhyatmik Aghadi president Tushar Bhosale said, “We give the government three days to make a decision. It should allow the pilgrimage. If it does not, it should be prepared to face serious consequences.”

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also taken up the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He has urged the state government to consider the sentiments of the warkaris and allow the pilgrimage with strict guidelines in place. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, “They (the government) are against the annual pilgrimage. If they had political will and consideration for warkaris, they can find a middle path.” ENS