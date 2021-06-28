scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Most Read

BJP’s Adhyatmik Aghadi warns of consequences if warkaris are not allowed to go to Pandharpur

The BJP, with the help of Adhyatmik Aghadi, is reaching out to different warkari organisations to mobilise support and mount pressure on the government to allow the pilgrimage.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 28, 2021 10:42:31 pm
Every year, lakhs of warkaris set out on foot across Maharashtra for 15 to 20 days to offer prayers at Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur. (File)

The BJP’s Adhyatmik Aghadi has threatened the state government of “consequences” if it does not allow warkaris to undertake their annual pilgrimage to the temple town of Pandharpur next month.

The BJP, with the help of Adhyatmik Aghadi, is reaching out to different warkari organisations to mobilise support and mount pressure on the government to allow the pilgrimage.

Adhyatmik Aghadi president Tushar Bhosale said, “We give the government three days to make a decision. It should allow the pilgrimage. If it does not, it should be prepared to face serious consequences.”

Click here for more
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also taken up the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He has urged the state government to consider the sentiments of the warkaris and allow the pilgrimage with strict guidelines in place. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said, “They (the government) are against the annual pilgrimage. If they had political will and consideration for warkaris, they can find a middle path.” ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X